Midwinter, a romantic trip at sunset, surrounded by water, steaming and relaxing with family and friends while sailing through the canals, or laughing with colleagues in ice cold lakes as you luxuriate in a warm bath. It’s all possible with the HotTug!

Don’t just enjoy a hot tub in your backyard, enjoy it wherever you are, while the landscape changes around you!



The HotTug is the world’s first wood-fired hot tub that you can sail or tug(boat) that you can bathe in. Float down a river in the middle of winter, sipping a cold drink and soaking in the steaming hot water - a truly fantastic never-to-be-forgotten experience.